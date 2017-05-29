The Fakir Of Venice Trailer | Starring Farhan Akhtar, Annu Kapoor

Here’s the trailer of Farhan Akhtar and Annu Kapoor starrer The Fakir Of Venice. Farhan essays the role of a production executive, who gets an unusual assignment to find an Indian holy saint who could stay under sand with only his hands visible outside.

He accepts the impossible task of finding one and ends up meeting Annu’s character for the task and thus, begins a journey to Venice. How the drama unfolds in this journey, forms the main premise of the film.

It is about intense human behaviour, strong relationships regardless of language barriers, humour, conspiracy, lies and truth. The film was shot in Mumbai, Banaras, Ladakh and Venice.

Check out the trailer here:

The Fakir of Venice was shot even before Farhan’s acting debut Rock On (2008). However, the film was stuck for users due to problems amongst the makers.

The movie has been directed by Anand Surapur and produced by Punit Desai (October Films).

Apart from this, Farhan has already started prepping up for his next. “Getting into the zone I want for my next film. Details of what, when and with whom to follow,” Akhtar wrote on Instagram, with a photo of his chiseled body.

Akhtar is reportedly teaming up with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker for a stylised thriller based on a newlywed couple. The project is most likely to also star Disha Patani.

Last seen in Rock On 2, a sequel to 2008 hit film Rock On, Akhtar currently also awaits the release of Lucknow Central. It is set against the backdrop of a jail and its inmates and will release on September 15. Bringing alive the vibe of the heartland, the Farhan Akhtar starrer narrates the quirky and humorous journey of a small town man, whose circumstances lead to him landing up in jail.