The Fakir Of Venice Teaser – Farhan Akhtar, Annu Kapoor

The teaser of the upcoming quirky comedy The Fakir of Venice is here. Starring actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and veteran actor Annu Kapoor, the movie has been directed by Anand Surapur and produced by Punit Desai (October Films).

The film also stars Kamal Sidhu, Italian actress Valentina Carnelutti and German actor Mathieu Carriere.

Check out the teaser here:

Farhan Akhtar is set to play director Homi Adajania’s character in this film. According to a source in the know of developments, the real life portrayal of the unusual experiences and life events of Adajania, who has helmed films like “Finding Fanny” and “Cocktail”, will be shown in the upcoming film.

In the movie, Farhan, as a production executive, gets an unusual assignment to find an Indian holy saint who could stay under sand with only his hands visible outside.

He accepts the impossible task of finding one and ends up meeting Annu’s character for the task and thus, begins a journey to Venice. How the drama unfolds in this journey, forms the main premise of the film.

It is about intense human behaviour, strong relationships regardless of language barriers, humour, conspiracy, lies and truth. The film was shot in Mumbai, Banaras, Ladakh and Venice.

Well, few would know that The Fakir of Venice was shot even before Farhan’s acting debut Rock On (2008). However, The Fakir Of Venice, was stuck for users due to problems amongst the makers. Finally, the film has seen the light of day.