Just like the way a cook carefully handpicks the ingredients while making a dish, likewise, the makers of the Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef are also handpicking their marketing strategy for the film, in order to ensure its box office success. Only yesterday, we had written about the making of the food truck ‘Raasta Café’, which features in a prominent role in the film.

This time round, the makers of Chef have released a set of dialogue promos from the film which surely will up your expectations and anticipation from the film. The first dialogue promo, which has been titled ‘What is chole bhature? is all about the interaction between Saif Ali Khan and his onscreen son Svar Kamble, wherein the latter asks about the meaning of ‘Chole Bhature’, which shocks the chef Saif Ali Khan in a big way. That’s why he exclaims ‘Tum Chandni Chowk ke Roshan Kalra ke only puttar hoke aisi baatein nahi kar sakte’ (Being the only son of Chandni Chowk’s Roshan Kalra, you cannot afford to talk like this). Do not miss the scene where Saif Ali Khan jokingly tells Svar why he does not feel the need to do a DNA test on him. The reason to this gets revealed in the video.

The second video, which has been titled ‘Humko customers chahiye aur vo bhi zinda’ instructs his ‘overly experienced’ fellow worker that he was looking for ‘alive’ customers in his food truck. In this video, do not miss the jovial distortion of historical facts.

The third video titled ‘I am adorable’ sees the suave Saif Ali Khan at his ‘confessional best’, when he praises his own self before his concerned and worried wife Radha Menon (played by Padmapriya) by saying that he was totally adorable!

Produced by the rock-solid team of Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Janani Ravichandran & Raja Krishna Menon, Chef is actually based upon the 2014 Hollywood hit by the same name (which was directed by the hit filmmaker Jon Favreau). Besides Saif Ali Khan, Svar Kamble, and Padmapriya, the film also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal in an all-important role. The film is all set to release on 6 October this year.