The names Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall may or may not ring a bell, however, the name “The Chainsmokers” certainly does. The popular and Dynamic American DJ Duo performed at Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi race course on 7th September 2017.

The event on a Thursday did not deter enthusiastic fans from lining up in hordes. In fact there was a huge crowd which had come and were standing outside the gates only to hear the music which reflects their huge interest.

My view is that leading international music brands are increasingly coming to Mumbai and India for various reasons. The big money and need to expand their fan base is there. However, one important reason which every performer craves for is huge crowds. Nothing gives a performer more kick than to see thousands at their shows which is increasingly seen in Mumbai. The Chainsmokers show too had a Packed venue which reflects their huge popularity.

Crowd management is an important aspect which goes to making a show enjoyable or not and this was well planned. All approach roads such as Pedder Road had proper signage. The crowd itself was phased out since while the Chainsmokers came at 8.30, right from 2 in the afternoon there were other prominent and electrifying entertainers such as DJ Saina, DJ Mykris, Sam Feldt, Lost Kings, Getter, Rezz, and Slushii.

However as expected the mega stars were The Chainsmokers. They kept the crowd enthralled with numbers such as Closer, Honest, Don’t let me down, Break up every night, Rose and Paris and Something just like this.

The crowd danced and swayed away with full enjoyment and most appeared to know the lyrics and were singing along with the DJ’s.

Overall it was an exciting show. I am sure seeing the love of such fans they would like to come back again.