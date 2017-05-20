The trailer of The Black Prince, a true story of Queen Victoria and the Last King of Punjab, Maharajah Duleep Singh and his lifelong struggle to regain his Kingdom, has been released by its makers.

Written and directed by Kavi Raj, the film stars Satinder Sartaaj, Jason Flemyng, Shabana Azmi, Amanda Root, Keith Duffy, David Essex, Rup Magon and Sophie Stevens.

Check out the trailer right here:

Produced by Brillstein Entertainment Partners (Academy Award winning film 12 Years A Slave), THE BLACK PRINCE, is a period drama written and directed by Hollywood filmmaker Kavi Raz and filmed widely across the UK and India. It carefully captures the tragic, yet fascinating true story and legacy of Maharajah Duleep Singh, providing a visual narrative of one of India’s most noble kings, and his fragile relationship with, Queen Victoria, who was Godmother to his children.

The film is touted to be the most historical and factually accurate portrayal, covering the phenomenal legacy led and left behind by Maharajah Duleep Singh, right from his early upbringing in the United Kingdom under Queen Victoria, to his ultimate revolt against the British for the freedom of his kingdom.

The Black Prince releases internationally in cinemas on 21st July 2017.