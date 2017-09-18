One of Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming films of this year happens to be Chef, which happens to be the remake of Jon Favreau’s hit Hollywood film by the same name. The film has been creating lots of buzz ever since the time it got announced. There are many aspects of the film which forms its USP. Besides the film’s unique storyline, its music also plays a vital role in the film.

After ‘tasting’ stupendous success with their earlier songs viz., ‘Shugal Laga Le’ and ‘Tere Mere’, the makers of Chef have now released the film’s third song titled ‘Banjara’. While the said song has been very beautifully sung by Vishal Dadlani, the lyrics of the track have been penned by Ankur Tewari. The music of the track has been composed by the global music sensation Raghu Dixit.

The music video of ‘Banjara’ starts with Saif Ali Khan’s candid confession to his (onscreen) son Svar Kamble by saying, “I am sorry un sab dinon ke liye, jab daantne ke liye main nahi thaí”. The song then showcases the journey of Saif Ali Khan and Svar Kamble along with a very shambled and distorted truck. In no time, do Saif Ali Khan and Svar Kamble transform the truck into a very tempting food truck, which reportedly plays an all-important ‘role’ in the film? Do the customers take to the food truck like a fish takes to water is something that needs to be seen in order to be believed.

Besides Saif Ali Khan and Svar Kamble, Chef also stars the southern sensation Padmapriya and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Chef is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Janani Ravichandran and Raja Krishna Menon. The film is slated to release on 6 October this year.