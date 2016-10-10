Catch the brand new song Tere Naal Ishqa from the upcoming action thriller flick Shivaay. Crooned by Kailash Kher, the song showcases the importance of a father daughter relationship and how a girl tries to find her father’s qualities in her lover.

The song is composed by Mithoon and the lyrics have been penned by Sayeed Quadri.

Enjoy the song here:

Shivaay is directed by Ajay Devgn and features Erika Kaar and Vir Das in key roles.

The movie is all set to hit the screens on 28th October 2016 and will be clashing with Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.