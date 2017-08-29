Tere Bina Song From Haseena Parkar Is All About Loving Your Beloved

Shraddha Kapoor has made everyone curious with her performance in the trailer of her upcoming movie Haseena Parkar and her fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to be released. She has stunned all with her transformation as the deadly Haseena Parkar.

The actress is all set to display her acting prowess in her career’s first biopic. Director Apoorva Lakhia is known to make realistic movies and has always taken his time to make sure the movie is perfect and on point. He was keen on showcasing Haseena Parkar to a wider and larger audience making the film reach out to masses.

The first song of the movie is titled as Tere Bina. Listen to the track here:

Tere Bina is a love song. It is the perfect ode to eternal love for your partner. The song showcases the love between Haseena and Ibrahim.

Shraddha Kapoor will team up with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor for the very first time in upcoming gangland drama Haseena Parkar, which revolves around dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim and his sister Haseena. Popularly called Appa, Haseena entered the world of crime after the death of her husband Ismail. Set in the mean alleys of South Mumbai, Haseena Parkar revolves around the life of Haseena, a sister, wife and a mother, whose life is turned upside down when her husband is assassinated by members of the Arun Gawli gang and her brother is accused of masterminding the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. How these two incidents change her life, is what the film is all about.

Produced by Nahid Khan with Swiss Entertainment and co-produced by Sameer Antulay and Babu Tyagi, the film is set to release on 22nd September 2017.