The teaser of Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan’s romantic thriller, Tera Intezaar was released a few days back.

This is for the first time both of them have come together for a project. Today, the makers have launched the trailer of the film and it’s a visual treat.

Check out the trailer here:



The trailer shows Sunny and Arbaaz spending some quality time at the scenic beaches of Mauritius. However, things take an ugly turn when Arbaaz’s character suddenly vanishes from Sunny’s life. Tera Intezaar is a blend of good music, some amazing locations and a crackling chemistry between Sunny and Arbaaz. There’s much more to this one. Apart from some good performances, the music of the film is composed by some very talented bunch of people.

Songs are sung by Shreya Ghosal, Armaan Malik, Kanika Kapoor, Ahmed Hussain-Mohd Hussain, Yasheer Desai, Swati Sharma, Payal Dev, Raja Hassan & Little Golu. Check out the trailer here:

Tera Intezaar is directed by Rajeev Walia and it also stars Sudha Chandran, Salil Ankola, Richa Sharma, Hanif Noida, Bani Singh, Gauhar Khan & Aarya Babbar.

Speaking about the movie, Rajeev said that Tera Intezaar is a stylish movie which has a Hollywood feel. He said, “Tera Intezaar is a very stylish film which has a Hollywood look with a Bollywood feel. The film will show Sunny Leone from a very different perspective and angle. You will see Sunny like you have never seen before. She has delivered her best performance and has put her heart and soul in the character of Rounak.” He further added, “I am thankful to Arbaaz, Sunny and my producers Aman Mehta and Bijal Mehta for having faith in me and my script and supporting me throughout to make a great film.”

Backed by Blue Fox Motion Pictures, Tera Intezaar is slated for release on November 24.