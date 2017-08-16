After Kaavaan Kaavaan and Meer-E-Kaarwan, Lucknow Central’s upcoming song is titled as Teen Kabootar. Composed in the most unconventional manner, the makers have not used any musical instrument except for a guitar to compose the tune, as they created rhythms through body percussions and sounds from common equipment found in jails like brooms, bins, pots, pans, and combs etc.

Adding to the quirkiness the song is picturized on the spirited band of Lucknow Central performing for the first time before the tyrannical jailor Ronit Roy. The catchy lines along with the peppy music will have everyone humming their new favorite song – “Ek Kabootar, Do Kabootar, Teen Kabootar!” Sung by Mohit Chauhan and Divya Kumar, the latest track is composed by Arjunna Harjaie and penned by Kumaar. Listen to the track here:

Farhan Akhtar will soon be seen as Kishen Mohan Girotra, a simple man convicted of a murder. Teen Kabootar song was made with a cappella.The song is touted as a free spirited party number featuring Farhan Akhtar along with his band members.

What grabs our attention is that how the song has been recorded with the help of a cappella. A cappella is essentially a style of singing, solo or group, without any instrumental accompaniment.The video showcases Indian classical musician Taufiq Qureshi along with his team mates record the song by incorporating body percussion and cappella techniques.

Farhan Akhtar who is playing the role of an aspiring Bhojpuri singer in the film also learned this new form of music for the song Teen Kabootar. Lucknow Central has ensemble star cast like Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Uday Tikekar, Sukh Kunwar to name a few.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.

Farhan Akhtar’s last film as an actor, Rock On 2, was a dud at the box office. He will also be seen in The Fakir Of Venice with Annu Kapoor. Recently Farhan along with Ritesh Sidhwani also has been an executive producer of web series Inside Edge based on a fictional T20 cricket team revealing the dark side of the sport. Lucknow Central is directed by a debutant, Ranjit Tiwari, who has previously been an associate director on films like Katti Batti, Hero and D-Day.