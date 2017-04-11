Check Out The Official Trailer Of Thor: Ragnarok | Ft. Chris Hemsworth & Tom Hiddleston

Here’s the official trailer of the upcoming American superhero film Thor: Ragnarok featuring Chris Hemsworth in the titular role.

The premise of the film revolves around Thor, who must defeat the Hulk in a gladiatorial duel in time, to save Asgard from Hela and the coming Ragnarök.

Watch the trailer right here:

The trailer showcases a dark character named Hela, who is the Norse goddess of death, reigning over Niflheim and Hel.

As per the comics, her conflict tends to be that she wants to expand her power to include the dead of Valhalla, which Thor and Odin aren’t fans of.

Hela has two looks in the film – one where there is Cate Blanchett’s face, and the other with a horned helmet.

The film also stars Thor’s brother Loki aka Tom Hiddleston and his buddy from earth Hulk aka Mark Ruffalo.

Director of the film Taika Waititi has said that, “There are buddy elements to it between Thor and the Hulk, but who knows what the final movie will look like.”

It is intended to be the sequel to 2011’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World and the seventeenth film installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Thor: Ragnarok also stars Idris Elba as Heimdall, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Karl Urban as Skurge and Anthony Hopkins as Odin: The king of Asgard and father of Thor.

The Principal photography of the film took place from July to October, 2016, in Queensland and Sydney, Australia, with the film having exclusive use of Village Roadshow Studios in Oxenford.

Thor: Ragnarok was originally scheduled to be released on 28th July, but now it has been postponed to 3rd November, 2017. It will release one week before in UK i.e on 27th October. The film will release in IMAX formats across the globe.