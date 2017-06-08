Amazon Prime Video and Excel Media & Entertainment are all set to launch India’s First Amazon Original series, Inside Edge. The series will be launched in over 200+ countries worldwide on July 10, 2017, on Amazon Prime Video.

Inside Edge, is a series that follows the ups and downs of a team through a season of the Powerplay league and all that comes with it: greed, ambition, corruption, and even some cricket. Inside Edge is a story that pulls no punches, minces no words, and takes no prisoners. And beneath it all, it is a story of passion, courage, and love.

Watch the teaser:

Inside Edge is created by Karan Anshuman. The series star Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Suri, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sarah Jane Dias and Amit Sial in key roles.

Trending :

Excel Media & Entertainment, a division of Excel Entertainment, one of the leading production houses of Bollywood that is widely known for their much-acclaimed films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On, Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, will be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to develop original content for the OTT service! This association marks the first of its kind wherein one of India’s leading production houses will join hands with world’s leading OTT content providers.

Stay tuned!