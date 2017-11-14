Teaser Of Nawazuddin Siddique’s Monsoon Shootout Looks Dark & Gritty!

The first release date announcement poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s much-awaited film Monsoon Shootout was released yesterday and was well received by all.
Now the makers of the film have released a crisp yet gripping teaser of the film. Somehow the teaser gives us Raman Raghav feel where Nawazuddin plays the role of a psycho killer.
Watch the trailer here:
Directed by the award-winning director of the short film Bypass, Amit Kumar, Monsoon Shootout stars Nawazuddin Siddique and Vijay Verma in the lead roles. The teaser intercuts between shots of crime and action scenes, giving us the peek into what the film is about. With a gripping line – which says “Ganghor toofani baarish se khatarnak Kya ho sakta hai… Bin mausam barsaat”, the teaser is every bit intense to bring out the thrill element of the film.
Trending :
Shashi Tharoor Takes Sly Dig At People Criticizing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s…
Earlier in a statement, producer Guneet Monga said that they thought this is the right time to release the film. It said, “For almost a year we were travelling across festivals with the film and then we wanted to wait and release the film when we felt the time was right. We had a successful release of Haraamkhor earlier this year and 2017 has proven to be a year when good content films were being accepted. So we feel now is the best time to release the film.”
Presented by Moving Pictures and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, Monsoon Shootout will release on 15th December 2017. Monsoon Shootout will clash with Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Manjot starrer Fukrey Returns.