Teaser Of Nawazuddin Siddique’s Monsoon Shootout Looks Dark & Gritty!

The first release date announcement poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s much-awaited film Monsoon Shootout was released yesterday and was well received by all.

Now the makers of the film have released a crisp yet gripping teaser of the film. Somehow the teaser gives us Raman Raghav feel where Nawazuddin plays the role of a psycho killer.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by the award-winning director of the short film Bypass, Amit Kumar, Monsoon Shootout stars Nawazuddin Siddique and Vijay Verma in the lead roles. The teaser intercuts between shots of crime and action scenes, giving us the peek into what the film is about. With a gripping line – which says “Ganghor toofani baarish se khatarnak Kya ho sakta hai… Bin mausam barsaat”, the teaser is every bit intense to bring out the thrill element of the film.

