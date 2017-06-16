Shraddha Kapoor launched the teaser of her upcoming film Haseena Parkar, with director Apoorva Lakhia and her co-star Ankur Bhatia on Facebook Live today.

Haseena was popularly known as “Aapa”- a name that sent shivers in Mumbai’s Nagpada area. The film is a true story based on the life and times of the sister of India’s Most Wanted Man – Dawood Ibrahim.

Watch the teaser here:

The film charts her journey from a young girl to a mother of four to the Godmother of Nagpada across four decades in the Maximum City. The role of Dawood will be essayed by Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who marks his entry into Bollywood with this film. This will also be the first time that fans will see the siblings in a film together.

According to reports, Shraddha went the extra mile to get into the skin of her character. Apart from undergoing a number of physical changes – by sporting prosthetics – the actress also did her bit of research in order to portray the titular role to the best of her capabilities.

Trending :

Shraddha’s film Haseena Parkar was initially going to release on July 14 alongside Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos. However, the makers pushed the release date further and now, Haseena is slated to release on August 18. Says a source close to the movie, “On July 14, we were not getting proper theater screens and timings. Now having shifted by two weeks, we at least stand a fair chance.”

The film hits the theaters on 18th August 2017. Going by the Facebook Live chat the trailer of the film will release on 13th July.

Stay tuned for the trailer! Did you like the teaser, let us know in the comment section.