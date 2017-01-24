The makers of Machine have launched the teaser of the film and it looks nothing less than a roller coaster ride. The teaser showcases debutant Mustafa Burmawalla and Kiara Advani.

The action, the flying cars and the beautiful locales prove that director duo Abbas-Mustan are back with another one of their classics.

After Baazigar, Humraaz, Race & Race 2, here’s another another Abbas-Mustan film for you! Watch the teaser here:

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) presents, A Haresh Patel – Pranay Chokshi & Abbas Mustan Films Productions. Produced by AD films (Haresh Patel), Pranay Chokshi, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada (DG) and Abbas-Mustan, Machine stars Mustafa & Kiara Advani.

After Baazigar, Humraaz, Race & Race 2, here’s another another Abbas-Mustan film for you! Watch the teaser here The film is directed by Abbas-Mustan and is slated to release on 24th March 2017.