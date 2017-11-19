TEASER! Neeraj Pandey Gives A Sneak Peek In To The World Of Aiyaary

Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary which is set to release on this Republic day gives us a glimpse into the story of two Indian Army officers, a mentor & his protege.

The film features an ensemble star cast Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet, Pooja Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher. As the latest treat, Neeraj has shared the ‘Aiyaary sizzle‘, a teaser for the film.

The teaser showcases an intriguing storyline highlighting the army background going ahead to create anticipation amongst the audience.

Aiyaary is a real-life story revolving around the relationship between a mentor and a protégé.

Neeraj Pandey and Sidharth Malhotra have been time and again treating the audience with the shooting experience from the sets of Aiyaary.

Director Neeraj Pandey also shared the visuals straight from the director’s view as he posted a picture of a drone camera used to shoot Aiyaary.

The story is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir. Neeraj who likes to shoot in real locations will be shooting parts of it in the Valley. The film will go on floors in May 2017.

Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents Aiyaary A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 26th January, 2018. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer Padman.

Earlier, Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 was set to release on Republic Day but now the film has been postponed to April 2018. It will be interesting to see the clash between Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra on the Republic Day.

