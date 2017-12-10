Teaser Alert! Your Dose Of Eerieness Is Here With 1921 Teaser

The teaser of Vikram Bhatt’s 1921 is out. Starring Zarine Khan and Karan Kundra in lead roles,it is the fourth movie of the 1920 franchise.

Taran Adarsh tweeted to announce the official release of the teaser. The background score, the setting and visuals definitely gave us chills. This short glimpse is enough to give us an idea of what is in store for the audience when they watch the film.

The teaser raised our curiosity to know who the lady in the background was and the how the mystery would unfold. After watching the teaser we are hoping that 1921 will strike a chord with the with its fans.

Vikram Bhatt is back with a new horror/eerie experience… Teaser of his next directorial #1921… Stars Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra… Presented by Reliance Entertainment… Trailer on 11 Dec 2017… 12 Jan 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/xCyUAVAHF0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2017

The film revolves around the lead cast dealing with their dark pasts and secrets to secure their present and future. It is about a struggle between life and death, and is based entirely in Britain. The film 1921, like 1920, will have a strong romantic and emotional premise between the lead pair.

This is Karan Kundra’s second time with Vikram Bhatt. He has done the film Horror Story with the director back in 2013. After five years, they are coming back together again, to create a horror-filled experience at the theatres with 1921.

This is not Bhatt’s first tryst with the horror genre. He has earlier worked on the Raaz series, Haunted 3D and 1920 franchise, among others. When 1920 had first released, it had created a rave among the horror genre fans. However, when Vikram tried to weave the magic again a second time with some known faces like Sharman Joshi, he failed miserably. But that did not stop the filmmaker; he has now moved a year ahead in the same franchise of 1920.

The movie is all set for release on January 12, 2018.