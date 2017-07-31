Jacqueline Fernandez has been posting pictures and videos of pole dancing on social media accounts. While it has become a part of her fitness regime, did you know that she learned the skill for her upcoming song Chandralekha.

The actress learned the dance form for the song and has made it a part of her fitness routine. Jacqueline has found a liking for the skill and has given her best to ace it.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra have been actively updating the audience about their film’s new contents by posting on Twitter. The duo has teased us yet again with a teaser from the upcoming song from their film A Gentleman. The song named Chandralekha has got us all the more excited as the teaser features Jacqueline sizzling on a pole.

Take a look at the teaser:

The teaser gives us a lot of hints about the song making it impossible to wait for it. Chandralekha would feature Jacqueline Fernandez doing one of the most sensuous forms of dance, Pole dance.

Set in the backdrop of an office party, Chandralekha is a karaoke song. The song is shot in a pub where Jacqueline probably breaks into a pole dance as she is seen donning formal clothes.

The gorgeous diva never fails to disappoint us when it comes to her hotness, the upcoming song will just raise the bar higher.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are one of the most good looking couples on screen and their chemistry has already become the talk of the town. With every new content releasing from the film, the mercury is just rising.

The actors took to Twitter to announce the upcoming song.

Sidharth Malhotra said, “NO more GENTLE office parties! Check out @Asli_Jacqueline n her pole dance in our karaoke song @foxstarhindi #Chandralekha @TSeries”

Jacqueline Fernandez shared the teaser saying, “What spices up an office party? Maybe a pole dance ;-) A fun karaoke song coming soon! @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi @TSeries #Chandralekha”

The trailer of the film has got everyone hooked. The song ‘Disco Disco’ and ‘Baat Ban Jaye’ turned out to be chart busters. ‘ Chandralekha’ is only bound to increase the anticipation for the film.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.