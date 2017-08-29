Get set to relive the 90s magic with David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2. 20 years ago, Salman Khan made Bollywood fall in love with Prem and Raja, and now, two decades later, Varun Dhawan has stepped into the shoes of Khan to recreate the magic.

The makers had recently released the trailer of the film which took us down the memory lane. Apart from this, chartbusters like Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan will surely take you on a nostalgia trip. Now the makers have released the teaser of the second song Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya song.

The teaser will give you all the right feel of Ganesh Chaturthi. Raja’s best friend & protector is here! Raja pays tribute to Ganpati Bappa in this next song which is set to hit your playlists soon! Get ready to see Raja’s innocent relationship with Bappa as he speaks to him about everything that is happening in his life. This fun, electric song Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya is all set to release tomorrow.

Check out the teaser here:

This time Prem and Raja will get to romance Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in Judwaa 2. While it promises to be a masala entertainer it might also be in the news for its amazing songs. The film has been extensively shot in London and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The actors have kept their fans updated with some regular post of videos and pictures from the sets of the film.

Judwaa 2 is a family entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Co produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. It is directed by David Dhawan. It stars Varun Dhawan in a double role alongside Jacqueline and Taapsee. The movie is set to release on Dussehra, 29th September 2017.