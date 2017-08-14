Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky‘ is turning out to be the sexiest film of the season. After treating the audience with the fun filled tracks Disco Disco, Baat Ban Jaye, and Chandralekha, the team of A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky‘ is all set to unveil the sexiest action song Bandook Meri Laila.

The teaser for the hip-hop track has been dropped by the actors stating the release of the song in just two days. All the three songs from the film have been ruling the charts and are the current party favorites of the masses. Every song has generated huge curiosity amongst the audience.

Touted as the sexiest action song of the season, Bandook Meri Laila‘ is an intense song with hard hitting beats and rap music.

Bandook Meri Laila‘s teaser looks unbelievably sexy and the actors, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s sizzling chemistry making it difficult to wait for the sexiest action song of the season.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have been actively intriguing the audience by posting every new content on the social media. The actors have yet again took to Twitter to unveil the teaser of the song.

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “In just 2 days! #BandookMeriLaila! Make some noise! 💥💥💥 #SexyAction @Asli_Jacqueline @foxstarhindi @Tseries @sachinjigarLIVE #AGentleman”

Jacqueline Fernandez shared the teaser saying, “#BandookMeriLaila 2 days to go! 💥💥💥 #SexyAction

@S1dharthM @foxstarhindi @TSeries @SachinJigarLive”

Trending :

While Disco Disco was anticipated for the retro era it would bring back, Baat Ban Jaye‘ was awaited for the beach party feels and Chandralekha‘s teaser had got everyone intrigued to witness the sexy pole dance of Jacqueline Fernandez, ‘Bandook Meri Laila‘ has got Sidharth Malhotra’s rapping to be the most exciting part.

We got glimpses of ‘Bandook meri Laila‘ in the trailer as it played in the background, now with the teaser, the excitement to witness the song will increase all the more.

A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky is an upcoming action comedy film that will feature Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez perform a daredevil action. The film revolves around a case of mistaken identity and the adventures that it brings in the life of Gaurav and Rishi.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman‘ is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.