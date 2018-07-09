Whenever we talk about television and daily soaps, one name which instantly strikes in our mind is Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma! This show which airs on Sab TV is a household name today. Every family has at least watched a few episodes of this serial and they have completely fallen in love with it and its characters. Be it Jethalal or Dr. Hathi (Kavi Kumar Azad); audiences love watching this light-hearted comedy drama.

Today a few minutes back, we informed you about the sad demise of Kavi Azad Kumar who essayed the role of lovable Dr. Hansraj Haathi. He lost his life due to a sudden heart attack and he breathed his last at a Mumbai’s hospital. This has come as a shock for all of us. We just can’t imagine the Tarak family without him. He was one of the most adored characters in the show who made us laugh till we dropped down!

We offer his family a heartfelt condolences, his presence will definitely be missed. Though we may have lost him today, but his talent and work will be there with us to tickle our funny bones. As a part of remembrance, we have collated five such best moments of Dr. Hathi from the show which will leave you in splits! Have a look:

1. When Dr. Hansraj Hathi got stuck in an auto rickshaw and the whole Gokuldham society was there to his rescue. This episode will definitely make you go LOL!

2. Well, this point is just for me and obviously for our own Hathi bhai too! When food is BAE, nothing else matters. If you love food just the way we do, then this video is not to be missed at any cost!

3. Just like we say that everyone has a child inside them; Dr. Hathi proves it!

4. This episode will make you go ROFL! Check out how Dr. Haathi’s weight (not to be taken seriously, just for fun) becomes an issue for all the Gokuldham members.

5. Last but not the least, when Dr. Haathi turned a counsellor to Ekmeva Secretary Bhide! As much as he was successful to make us all laugh, he also managed to spread some right gyaan to his fellas!

We still can’t believe that he has left us all! May his soul rest in peace!