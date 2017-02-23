Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are all set to entertain us in their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. After the film’s crackling trailer, the makers also released one of the film’s most entertaining song, Tamma Tamma.

Listen to the song here:

If you loved the song video, here is what happened behind the scenes of this party number. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchee and the choreography has been done by Bosco.

Check out the making video here:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release on 10th March, 2017.