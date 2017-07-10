Actor Rana Daggubati’s upcoming Telugu political drama Nene Raju, Nene Mantri has been dubbed in Tamil as Naan Aanaiyitaal, and its trailer was unveiled on Sunday.

Rana has tweeted the trailer of the film’s dubbed Tamil version. Take a look:

The trailer reveals Rana in a full-length political avatar and this could easily be his most commercial role yet.

Talking about the trailer, the film’s director Teja said in a statement: “It will bring to light Rana’s ability to transform into Jogendra’s character with laden attitude.”

Rana plays a ruthless political character. In its 40-second teaser, we had seen Rana walk like a criminal with hand-cuffed hands. Cut to the next shot, we saw him smoking in a lungi-clad avatar and mouthing the lines, “I decide when I will die. I will also decide when you will die. In my life, I’m the king and the minister”.

Now, the trailer elaborates the story and this one looks even more impressive.

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa, the film is produced by Suresh Daggubati, CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy. Nene Raju, Nene Mantri, being directed by Teja, happens to be Kajal’s 50th film.

She is thrilled to have reunited with her mentor Teja after a decade.

“It’s been a pleasure working with him (Teja) as he encourages me to unlearn the nuances I have picked up over the span of my film career, and to look at my character and this film with a fresh perspective,” Kajal told IANS.

The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Navdeep.