Ever since the first teaser of Daddy came out, the audience interest in the gangster biopic genre has had a revival. Our industry’s obsession with the dark underbelly of society is age old and Daddy isn’t the first gangster movie of B-Town.

What is new, however, is the fact that Daddy is B-town’s first realistic depiction of a gangster with no mirch-masala added. Even with some memorable and iconic movies in the genre, we can say that Daddy is unlike any other.

The peppy song Zindagi Meri Dance Dance was loved by everyone. The makers have released the making of the song and it shows how Arjun Rampal prepped for the song.

Watch the video here:

The song features model/actress Natasa Stankovic. Zindagi Meri Dance Dance the song was originally produced in 1987 for the Mithun Chakraborty movie Dance Dance but was never used in the final film. Composed by Bappi Lahiri and sung by Vijay Benedict and Alisha Chinai, the new version has additional production by famous Norwegian Dj Ole Petter Hergum aka Olefonken.

Daddy has been directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. In the film, Arjun Rampal will be seen portraying the role of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. This movie is unfolding jigsaw puzzle, told from different points-of-view and spanning over four decades, Daddy is an unforgettable excursion into the Mumbai underworld.

The movie is all set to release on September 8. Daddy, which has been co-produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel, also stars Farhan Akhtar, Aishwarya Rajesh and Nishikant Kamat in pivotal roles. This will be the Aankhen actor’s first biopic.

Are you excited for this one?