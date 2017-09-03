One of the most eagerly awaited films of the recent times is the Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy. It could be because of its hard hitting content or the way Arjun Rampal has portrayed the dreaded gangster Arun Gawali.

Ever since the time the film’s trailer got launched, it has really upped the excitement amongst the cinegoers as far as the film’s release is concerned. Recently, the film’s makers had released a video which has the making of the song titled Eid Mubarak, which features in the film in a big way. While the lyrics of the aid song have been penned by Danish Sabri, it has been recorded in the soulful voices of Shabab Sabri and Tanvir Hussain. The film has its music composed by the most wanted music composers of Bollywood viz., Sajid-Wajid.

The said video, which has the musician cum singer Wajid demonstrating his pitch vocals, which they call it as ‘sher ki dahaad’. The song, which is extremely tuneful, has been timed for a perfect release, as it coincides with the festive day of Eid, which was yesterday.

Speaking about the Eid Mubarak song, Wajid spoke exclusively to KoiMoi, wherein he said, “It’s a really nice and interesting song which features in the film. There was a situation in the film, which required a song to be made on Eid. There’s something called as a ‘projected’ Eid song and a ‘filmi’ Eid song and then, there’s a ‘situational’ Eid song, which becomes a part of the film’s narrative. Since the film is set in the seventies era, most of the instruments which we have used are Indian, acoustic and percussion and very less of electronic. The song has turned out to be a very soulful track, which touches the human emotion. We have not used very hard lyrics and have kept it simple for everyone to understand the song”.

Daddy, which is all set to release on September 8, has been co-produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel. Besides Arjun Rampal, the film stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Nishikant Kamat in pivotal roles.