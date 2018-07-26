Tajdar-E-Haram Song From Satyameva Jayate: This Independence Day, Justice Will Be Served!

After releasing two songs, the makers of Satyameva Jayate have released the third song today. Actor John Abraham is known for his action and also for doing his own stunts. The actor refused to use body double for the self-flagellation sequence in the song, Tajdar-E-Haram.

While depicting a ritual performed during Muharram, John suffered injuries. In the song, we can see John Abraham, in his raw & bloody avatar, is seen fighting all the odds to serve the justice to the needy in the song. Being a professional that he is, John shot an action scene after the song was wrapped.

This soulful song is sung by Wajid, music is by Sajid-Wajid and it is penned by Danish Sabri. Check out the song here:

Recollecting the four-day shoot in Wadala, director Milap Zaveri says, “We had to use real knives because the audience would be able to tell the fake ones from the real. By the fourth take, John had suffered multiple cuts. Since he had makeup on, we didn’t realise that he was bleeding. It was only after we had canned the shot that he rushed to get medical help.”

Satyameva Jayate also stars Aisha Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar. The film produced by TSeries and Emmay Entertainment, is slated to release on 15th August 2018.