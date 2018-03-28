After getting tremendous response for the trailer and its first song, the makers of October have released the second song of the film today. The song is titled Tab Bhi Tu which features Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu.

The song is a soulful number. It shows the unusual and complex relationship of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu’s characters.

In the video, we can see how beautifully it has been shot. Varun and Banita are wandering in search of hope and it does build a curiosity in us. This heart-wrenching song is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, music is by Anupam Roy and penned by Tanveer Ghazi. Check out the song here:

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, October is slated to release on April 13, 2018.

On the work front, Varun is currently shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga which also stars Anushka Sharma. He will be also seen with Katrina Kaif in India’s biggest dance film which will be directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by T-Series.