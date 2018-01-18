Taapsee Pannu And Saqib Saleem’s Chemistry In This Trailer Of Dil Juunglee Is Like A Breath Of Fresh Air

After revealing the cast of the movie in a video and releasing the first poster of the film, the makers again have a treat for you. The trailer of the much-awaited Dil Juunglee is here, living up to all the madness that it promised to be. The trailer is a fun-filled joyride into the world of Koroli Nair and Sumit Utpal played by Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem respectively.

Directed by Aleya Sen, the chemistry between Taapsee and Saqib is enigmatic as their love story goes through various ups and downs. Sticking to the young and fun vibe of the film, the music of the film is very catchy. The film also stars Abhilash Thapliyal, Shrishti Srivastava, Ayesha Kaduskar and Nidhi Singh in pivotal roles.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment, this Vashu Bhagnani’s film is produced by Deepshika Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. ‘Dil Juunglee’ is slated to release on 16th of February, 2018.

On the work front, Taapsee recently wrapped up the shoot of Sandeep Singh biopic, Soorma which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi. Also, she tasted the major success of Judwaa 2 with her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Saqib Saleem is currently shooting for the third franchise of Race. The shooting of the film is in full swing. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. The film will be released on Eid 2018.

Let us know your thoughts on the trailer in the comment section.