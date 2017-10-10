Taapsee Pannu Endorses Women Empowerment Through A Video!

Actress Taapsee Pannu who’s given us some badass characters on screen, be it in PINK or more recently in Naam Shabana. The actress has stood up and represented women empowerment and continues to do so. And now this time the actress has done something further by featuring in a special video for a popular beauty brand.

Titled #BreakTheHastag the video is a catchy tune composed by Reuel Benedict and the spoken word written by Divya Palat. The song has been sung by Sahirah Oshidar and Divya Palat.

Built on the idea of beauty is power and power is beauty, the video has Taapsee Pannu donning many roles of an actress, a fighter, and a rebel.

She has shot this campaign that shows women empowerment and breaking the stereotype. Taapsee Pannu considers her vanity van her “second home”, and so she has customised her new van to her taste.

The actress, who is busy shooting back-to-back films, said in a statement, “It is our second home and that is a major reason and I was really happy when it got delivered to me. Recently, I have done films where I have got drained out; you really want to have your own space.

“The first thing you do when you enter the set is you enter the van and that somewhere triggers your mood and your day. I wanted my van to be very pleasant and give me positive vibes because that’s where I start my day,” she added.

Taapsee Pannu’s last on-screen outing was Judwaa 2. She will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk and in Shaad Ali’s next with Diljit Dosanjh.

What do you think about the video!