In a country where Coke Studio and MTV Unplugged have all the music fans hooked to them, for Mixtape by T-Series to make its place was tough. King’s Go with T-Series and Saavn, had come up with the idea of T-Series Mixtape.

The concept was to give our most beloved songs a soulful twist. The earlier episode saw two much loved songs, being brought together in one melody and two smooth singers lending their voice to them. The first season featured 17 exceptional songs performed by 26 prolific performers.

In a report of radio and music.com T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar said “The first season of Mixtape gave us an amazing response. The audience loved Mixtape not because we made a remix of the songs but because we clubbed two iconic Bollywood songs based on the same sur and taal and released them as one.”

The season 2 of Mixtape is already here and we cannot keep calm. The second episode of T-Series Mixtape Punjabi brought Hans Raj Hans and Navraj Hans together. The father-son duo performed on the famous soulful songs Ae Jo Silli Silli and Narazgi.

Talking to radio and music.com about his song Hans Raj Hans said,“This is the biggest feeling a father can have, singing along with his son on such big platform. It is a nostalgic feeling for me working with T-Series Ae Jo Silli Silli on the song. This song was one of my first few songs with Gulshan Kumar and to recreate today gives me a great feeling.”

“I wait eagerly to perform with my dad, it is a dream come true. I would always dream of collaborating with my dad whom I really idolize and I’m so thankful to T-series for this. I would never have the courage to approach my dad directly; it is a very prestigious moment and a lifetime opportunity for me. Our mix is very close to me and very heartwarming. I’m sure the audience will resonate with our performance,” says Navraj Hans.

This soulful mix will definitely leave you craving for more.