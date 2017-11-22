Swag Se Swagat Bts Video: Loved The Song? Trust Us You’ll Love This Too

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2017. As soon the makers had launched the trailer, it received a tremendous response on the social media.

After creating a buzz and raising our excitement levels, the makers finally released the first song, Swag Se Swagat and everyone’s going crazy after watching it. The song is very upbeat and catchy and we are sure that this will become the party anthem of the year.

Salman and Katrina’s sizzling chemistry is what you should watch for! Salman’s rap and Katrina’s hot moves just take away our minds. Now, a new behind-the-scenes video has gone viral on the internet.

The video has been shared by Katrina’s trainer Reza which has the actors grooving on the beats. He captioned the video as, “Another adventure with this one @katrinakaif #tbt to the long-awaited first song #swagsekarengesabkaswagat from the amazing upcoming #tigerzindahai staring the GREAT @beingsalmankhan directed by the talented @aliabbaszafar so excited to see the film. “Love being behind the scenes”.” Check out this video here:

Even the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress shared a BTS video from the sets of Swag Se Swagat in which she is literally slaying it with her sexy moves! She wrote, “Bts…….. swag shoot by @rezaparkview #swagseswagat.”

Bts…….. swag shoot 🌞💃 📸by @rezaparkview #swagseswagat A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:47pm PST

These videos prove that both Salman and Katrina have worked really hard to achieve the final product!

Apart from this duo, Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Angad Bedi and Sajjad Delfrooz. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films, it is all set to roar on December 22, 2017.