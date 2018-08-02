Swag Saha Nahi Jaye From Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi: Put On Your Dancing Shoes & Show Off Some Swagger Moves Like Sonakshi Sinha!

After the recent trailer launch of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, which is a sequel of Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016), the makers released its first song Swag Saha Nahi Jaye today. This dynamic song featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill and Jassie Gill showcases Sonakshi grooving on the occassion of her Roka.

As the title suggests, we can’t get over the way Sona is slaying in the song with her looks and dance moves.

The song is crooned by Sohail Sen & Neha Bhasin and it is penned by none other than the director, Mudassar Aziz, himself. It starts with Happy indirectly asking Charan (Jassie Gill) for his number and further saying, “Patiala ka toh pata nahi sardar ji, Amritsar me na munde khud dete hai number”, proves the full of swag character that Sonakshi carries in the movie. Shot in a traditional Punjabi surrounding, we can’t help but miss the wedding feels that the song exhibits and groove with some swag of our own!

Happy, styled in beautiful Punjabi attires during the entire song definitely makes us happier with the positive and enlightening vibes that the song provides. But that’s not it! The song has stills from other happenings in the movie like the verbal clash between Jimmy and Jassie who seem to be both in love with Sonakshi, Sonakshi and Jimmy trying to escape, and most importantly, the still of Sonakshi in the wedding attire. Does that mean Daman Singh(Jimmy Shergill) will finally get married or will he face disappointment for the second time?

The trailer of the movie which absolutely tickled our funny bones shows how the new Happy(Sonakshi Sinha) is confused with the original Happy (Diana Penty). Apart from a funny storyline, the one liners and punches by Jimmy Shergill is sure a highlight and cannot to be missed.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi directed by Mudassar Aziz and co-produced by Aanand L Rai & Krishika Lulla, is set to release on August 24, 2018 and promises double the fun with two Happys.