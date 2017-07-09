After their last release together, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon have come together again for T-Series’ next music video ‘Paas Aao’. Their on-screen chemistry will make you stare at the couple. Although the duo has rubbished all rumours of them being in a relationship, their chemistry is just magnetic!

Check out the video right here:

The song has been composed by Amaal Mallik, sung by Armaan Malik and Prakriti Kakar and written by Kumaar.

Directed by Ahmed Khan the duo has shot for some uptown steps in this new video which was shot in Mumbai over two days last week. But that’s not it. The duo who love dancing and showed some cool dance moves in Raabta’s Main Tera Boyfriend went into the groove so much, that they ended up shooting for 15 hours at a stretch! For this fun festive song themed around a carnival, a huge set was created in Mumbai. The duo’s fans will see them flaunt their dancing skills with the right hint of mush.

The off-screen camaraderie between the Raabta actors has been much talked about in recent times. Considering how much they are being seen together and working together, have they found a ‘raabta’? “I think people are finding a ‘raabta’ in us, which is why we are being asked to do things together… But it’s always great working together… A comfort is there,” Kriti told IANS.

They will take the stage of the 18th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) award ceremony in New York’s MetLife Stadium for a special performance on July 15. “We will be performing on retro Bollywood songs and move to our contemporary numbers,” said Sushant.

Kriti, who will perform at IIFA for the first time, added, “Actually it is very interesting because it’s like a ‘sawaal-jawaab’ (question-and-answer) style thing… One song is related to another, and we are going from Shammi Kapoor’s songs to our own tracks.”

On the work front, Sushant will next be seen working with Jacqueline Fernandez in Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive, while Kriti will star alongside Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi.