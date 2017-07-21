SUPER FUN Making Of The Goggle Song From Mubarakan

The Goggle Song from Mubarakan was released couple of weeks ago and public seems to be liking it quite a lot. The song has been sung by Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik, Tulsi Kumar & Neeti Mohan.

Presenting it a Punjabi wedding song the music of this song is given by Amaal Mallik. Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Rachna Pathak Shah, Ileana D’Cruz and the entire family is seen grooving on some cool steps in this song. On asked which is their favourite song from the film, director Anees Bazmi and Anil Kapoor had the same answer – The Goggle Song.

The song has been choreographed by Remo D’Souza. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of twins Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh. So it was difficult for him as his both avatars will be seen in the song. He had to dance the double changing costumes making both the avatars fit in the song.

Trending :

Remo D’Souza explained how they faced some issues with the VFX as they were trying to fit in Arjun’s both the characters in one song. Arjun feels this is a family song but has perfect amount of energy in it.

Directed by Anees Bazmi, Mubarakan narrates the story of a Punjabi family who wants their twin kids to get married as early as possible. The film also stars Neha Sharma, Rahul Dev, Karan Kundra and Pavan Malhotra in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to release on 28th August and will face a clash against Indu Sarkar and Raag Desh at the box-office. It’s releasing a week before Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal that will cause to lose a major chunk of screens in its second week. If executed family ensuring enough laughing factors, the film could attract family audience and earn well at the box-office.