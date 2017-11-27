Sunny Leone’s Team Member Threw A Snake At Her & Her Revenge Is Just On Point!

Sunny Leone is quite active on her social media platforms and she likes to keep her fans updated about all her happenings.

Sunny, who recently adopted a baby girl Nisha, also shared her birthday pictures on her Instagram account.

Recently, one of the team members played a prank on the Mastizaade actress. A team member threw a snake at Sunny and her reaction was so scary. In the video, we can see Sunny is busy reading her scripts when this prank happened. When he throws a snake on her, Sunny screams out loud and runs behind her team member. Her reaction is scary but hilarious! Check out the video here:

My team played a prank on me on set!! @sunnyrajani @tomasmoucka mofos!!!!!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 25, 2017 at 4:46am PST

But Sunny being Sunny, she thought of taking a sweet revenge. And I mean literally a SWEET revenge. Sunny uploaded a new video on her Instagram account where she is heard saying, “Revenge is like sweet success,” while carrying two cakes in her hand. She smashed the two yummilicious cakes on Sunny Rajani’s face. She captioned the video as, “My revenge!!! Hahahahahaha @sunnyrajani this is what you get when you mess with me!!”

My revenge!!! Hahahahahaha @sunnyrajani this is what you get when you mess with me!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 26, 2017 at 4:36am PST

Sunny Leone is gearing up to host a party for Norwegian DJ and music producer Kygo after his gig in Mumbai on Sunday. Kygo is coming to India to perform at the Ola Sunburn Arena. He will be here for a three-city tour with Percept Live, dishing out tropical numbers in Hyderabad on November 24, New Delhi on November 25 and Mumbai on November 26. Sunny will throw a party with the guest list including celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora Khan amongst others. “I have already told Kygo how fans go bananas in India and that he is going to a kickass time here and I can’t wait to meet him,” Sunny said in a statement.

On the work front, Sunny will soon be seen in Tera Intezaar opposite Arbaaz Khan which is all set to release on December 1, 2017.