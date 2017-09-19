Sunny Leone Steals The Thunder In This Party Number Loca Loca

As we all know that the mere mention of Sunny Leone is good enough to raise the temperatures. Sunny is out to get everyone with her new talent, dancing!

She grooved to peppy Laila Mai Laila in Raees, Trippy tripping in Bhoomi, Piya More in Baadshaho and now she’s back with a new track Loca Loca which is now out and viral. The new song featuring the hot actor, Loca Loca is the perfect party song.

As the number starts, you see a plush club with too many people but what we really like is that there is a very less level of objectification of women in this dance number. The song is sung by Shivi and the rap, of course, is by Raftaar. The initial lyrics of the rap are hard to catch for the people who haven’t heard Raftaar’s rap lately but the rapper made sure to put across a message on molestation through this song.

Listen to the track here:

Sunny Leone is a great dancer and she definitely makes us groove with Loca Loca. Another plus for the song is the music, it is catchy and has this retro feel to it.

Furthermore, fans of Indo-Canadian actress Sunny Leone must embrace themselves to see her in a never-seen-before avatar in a new project which will see her using prosthetics. Without divulging details about the project, Sunny posted on social media two images of herself and attracted a lot of attention from her fans.

“Something like you have never seen before – prosthetics for my next amazing project,” Sunny posted with one image in which she is lying down and her face wrapped in what looks like a purple coloured prosthetic. Her head rests on a pillow.

Something like you have never seen before – prosthetics for my next amazing project 😎 #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

In another image, which is in monochrome, she is seen lying down again and her body seems covered in black plastic. “Trying to find my inner zen,” she wrote.

Trying to find my inner zen!!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

As an actor, Sunny will be seen sharing screen space with Arbaaz Khan in her upcoming film Tera Intezaar, which is helmed by Raajeev Walia and produced by Aman Mehta and Bijal Mehta.