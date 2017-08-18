Sunny Leone has recently been seen in special songs for some upcoming films.The actress is seen in Piya More song from Baadshaho opposite Emraan Hashmi whereas she is also seen in Trippy Trippy from Bhoomi which released today.

Now, Sunny has Kochi under her spell. The actor was in the city for an inauguration of a mobile shop and her fans turned up in big numbers. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that a sea of fans showed up to catch a glimpse of her.

On Thursday, right opposite the bleachers of Maharaja’s College Ground, hundreds of young men jumped over barricades, buses and even Metro Rail pillars for a glimpse of Sunny Leone -not on an online clip but right in person.

“My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!! Thanks,” she wrote in the post. Her car can be seen surrounded by thousands of fans underneath an under-construction metro line.The police had quite a difficult time in regulating the crowd. An owner of a mobile store and 100 others were booked by the city police on charges of blocking a road here for hours.

The actor, who has quite a large fan following even on her social media handles, was not expecting such a huge turnout. People on Twitter, just as surprised as her, have several memes for it. Some are comparing her to Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragons from Game of Thrones, who was surrounded and called ‘Mhysa’ by a horde of slaves she freed from chains.

On the work front, Sunny is also awaiting the release of her film Tera Intezaar, opposite Arbaaz Khan.