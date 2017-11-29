Sunny Leone, Arbaaz Khan’s New Song Abhagi Piya Ki From Tera Intezaar Is Out!

Rajeev Walia’s upcoming film, Tera Intezaar, which stars Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan in lead roles, is a musical romantic thriller.

The film starts with a fairy-tale romance between the lead couple which takes an interesting turn when Arbaaz’s character literally disappears.

The makers have released the new track from the film which is titled Abhagi Piya Ki. The song provides a glimpse into the events that unfold when Arbaaz goes missing. In the song, Sunny, who looks quite perturbed, in seen frantically searching and eventually lands outside an operation Theatre in a hospital.

The film has an impressive music score and songs are a crucial part of the storyline. Abhagi Piya Ki is a soulful track with a hint of classical notes. It has been sung by Kanika Kapoor, who has sung songs likes Baby Doll and Chittiyan Kalaiyaan, written by Shabbir Ahmed and composed by Raaj Aashoo.

Recently in an interview, Arbaaz Khan said that he would love to work with Sunny again. He was asked if he will consider his co-star Sunny in Dabangg 3, he said, “I would love to work with Sunny if I get an opportunity to work with her. When Malaika did the film that time she benefited from it and when Kareena (Kareena Kapoor) did the second part of ‘Dabangg’, her popularity also increased. So whoever does it, particularly Sunny, I feel it should suit her and benefit her. we have to see what’s the requirement of that situation, story and the character and if she fits the bill then I am just going to go with Sunny.”

Tera Intezaar is scheduled to release on 1st December, 2017 with comedian Kapil Sharma’s much-awaited film Firangi.