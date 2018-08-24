Sui Dhaaga: Perfectionist Anushka Sharma’s Prep For Transformation To Mamta!

Mamta aka Anushka Sharma plays an embroiderer from heartland India in YRF’s upcoming entertainer Sui Dhaaga – Made in India. Known to be a perfectionist, Anushka left no stones unturned to perfect her role on screen. Anushka’ s character in the film becomes self-reliant by using her talent of embroidering and makes a name for herself in her community along with her husband, Mauji, who is a tailor. Together from being unemployed, they become success stories by putting their skills to good use.

“I’m always up for a challenge, up for a new journey and experience through my films. I knew I had to look the part and also come across extremely confident with the art of Sui Dhaaga. I knew I had to give in considerable time and effort to look like an authentic embroiderer and I was really excited to learn this skill. I really dived into the prep sessions and I enjoyed them thoroughly,” says Anushka.

Producer Maneesh Sharma adds, “Anushka becomes the character she plays on screen. That’s her unique and rare talent. She knew the art of Sui Dhaaga because she did a bit of it at her school. She practised it thoroughly and she was a pro at it. Anushka is a perfectionist and she ensured that she prepped for about 2 months before she gave the first shot of her embroidering and it was perfect. She used to do embroidering even on the sets so that she keeps practising the skill. I think after a point, she just did it because she was having fun on the sets.”

Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their blockbuster Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit that the youth of India and our local artisans have.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Varun is paired opposite Anushka Sharma who plays an embroiderer in the film. Both champion actors, Varun and Anushka have been paired for the first time and are definitely the most-awaited on-screen jodis of 2018. Yash Raj Films’ entertainer Sui Dhaaga – Made in India is set to release on September 28 this year, just before Gandhi Jayanti.