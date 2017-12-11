Subedar Joginder Singh Cast Gets Best Wishes From His Youngest Daughter

How endlessly she must have waited for that one glimpse of her father, which she never could see!

PVC Subedar Joginder Singh’s youngest daughter, Smt. Kulwant Kaur, extends her warmest wishes to the makers of the film Subedar Joginder Singh and said that, “Subedar Joginder Singh is a dream debut for me. Dream because it will bring someone’s dream into reality. Wait of a daughter who lost her father in the line of duty 55 years ago, will come to an end.”

The statement from the officials read, “Me and the entire team of Subedar Joginder Singh feel blessed to have received wishes from his daughter Kulwant Kaur ji.”

This movie is a biopic on Subedar Joginder Singh who was awarded with the highest wartime gallantry medal, Param Vir Chakra posthumously. This is the first movie on PVC awardee till date starring Gippy Grewal, Kulwinder Billa, Roshan Prince, Guggu Gill.

The film, produced by Sumeet Singh, will be directed by Simarjit Singh and will go on floors in a month.

It will be shot across four-five schedules and will cover Joginder Singh’s entire journey — from being a young farmer to a brave martyr who tackled Chinese attacks at Bum La in Tawang.

This movie is going to release on 6th April 2018.