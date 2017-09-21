A few days ago, we had written about the very tuneful Banjara track from the Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film Chef. This time round, the makers of the film have released the making of Raasta Café. The video showcases the actual making of Raasta Café, which, basically is the name given to the food truck which plays an extremely vital role in the film. The video starts off with Saif Ali Khan ‘very innocently’ instructing his on-screen son Svar Kamble and the film’s director Raja Krishna Menon to clean up the ‘badi’ truck. Hearing which, both, Svar Kamble and Raja Krishna Menon break into chuckles and smiles.

Speaking about the truck, Raja Krishna Menon said that, “There is a metaphor to the truck, which is the idea of the whole journey. On his part, Saif Ali Khan reveals a bit about his character by saying that, ‘My character is that of an international and very successful chef who gets a chance to work on a food truck. And when he gets the truck, it’s a total wreck. The film also sees the presence of yet another remarkable performer in the form of Chandan Roy Sanyal who looks damn excited about ‘Raasta Café’.

Recalling her Raasta Café experience, Anuradha Shetty, who happens to be the film’s Production Designer said, “We designed the truck in such a way that it is shot friendly and also at the same time, would work as a real truck. I actually love the ‘Truck-Art’ in India and I wanted to use that in the film. The truck is fully equipped with burners, fryers, planchas and even a sink”.

While seeing the video, do not forget to see Svar Kamble rolling up his sleeves to show off his muscles, which gains him a ‘Not bad’ compliment from a lady present on the sets. In addition to that, also do not miss to see Saif Ali Khan expressing his excitement with a ‘Fab’ after seeing the truck Raasta Café.

Produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Janani Ravichandran & Raja Krishna Menon, Chef is based upon the 2014 Hollywood hit by the same name, which was directed by Jon Favreau, the film has Saif Ali Khan, Svar Kamble, Padmapriya and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the main lead. The film releases on 6 October this year.