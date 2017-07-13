The music album of Jab Harry Met Sejal is turning out to be one of the best albums of the year. After releasing instant hit tracks like Radha, Beech Beech Mein and Safar, the makers have released another chart busters song Butterfly featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

This desi dance track showcases Harry and Sejal dancing their hearts out and with the natural blend of Punjabi flavour, the song completely turns out to be a visual treat.

Watch this track right here:

Butterfly is crooned by Aman Trikha, Nooran Sisters, Dev Negi and Sunidhi Chauhan, while the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. The song is composed by music maestro Pritam.

Jab Harry Met Sejal marks the 3rd collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The films revolves around the life of a Punjabi guide and a Gujarati girl.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th 2017.

Post this Shah Rukh Khan will seen in Aanand L. Rai’s next untitled film opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film will be produced by SRK along with the director under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is touted to be one of the most expensive Bollywood films and will hit the screens in December next year.

While Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for Pari along with Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee. The film is produced under her home production Clean Slate Films and is a mysterious love story. It is scheduled to hit the screens on 9th February, 2018.