The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal have been releasing mini trailers for the fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. They had recently released the making of video of the first song from the film titled Radha. In the behind-the-scenes video Director Imtiaz Ali is seen recalling how strange it felt in the European terrain, shooting for an out and out Hindi track. Also, the challenges of the shoot location where the song is featured.

Now, the makers have released the 5th mini trailer of the film. In the trailer, Harry and Sejal are in search of latter’s engagement ring which is lost somewhere. Prague-Budapest-Vienna ya Patiala! Kahaan milegi Harry aur Sejal ko uski lost ring? This mini trailer leaves a question in the minds of the fans, kaha hai ring?

Watch the mini trailer from the film here:

The vibe that one gets after looking at the posters of the film is happy, energetic and carefree. Ali’s film is all set to release in theaters on 4 August, having pushed its release date to an earlier time in order to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming Independence Day release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The romantic drama was widely shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Budapest and it marks the third time that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have been paired together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Trending :

The film revolves around Sejal’s trip along with tour guide Harry. How Harry & Sejal’s journey across Europe in search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security & solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of this… there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and the voice within.

The second song from the film releases tomorrow! Watch out this space for the song!

Did you like this mini trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!