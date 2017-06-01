Here’s the teaser the of the highly-anticipated bilingual spy-thriller film Spyder featuring Mahesh Babu.

The teaser showcases Mahesh Babu, with his high-tech friend Spider, who seems to be a companion with him as a spy.

Watch the teaser right here:

A R. Murugadoss discussed the script with several producers because it’s the most expensive film in Telugu after Baahubali.

The film is reportedly being made with a whopping budget of Rs 110 crores and rumor has it that it might be releasing in Hindi too! Rakul Preet Singh will be playing the lead antagonist in the movie.

In the film, Mahesh plays an intelligence bureau officer and he is paired with Rakul Preet Singh. The project marks the first-time collaboration of Mahesh and Murugadoss.

Actor-filmmaker S.J. Suryah is being introduced in the role of an antagonist. Being produced by Tagore Madhu, the film has music by Harris Jayaraj.

The first look of the film was released on 12 April 2017 and it has been quite impressive. This film marks Mahesh Babu’s Tamil debut. Spyder is shot in Tamil and Telugu.

The film has high octane action sequences and the team recently shot a giant roller-coaster fight sequence in Vietnam, choreographed by Peter Hein

Spyder is predominantly shot in Hyderabad and Mumbai, there are reports that they have shot a couple of songs abroad.

Spyder is all set to hit the screens during Dussehra this year.

Mahesh Babu’s next film Bharat Ane Nenu has already gone on the floors without him. The film is directed by directed by Koratala Siva, who has previously collaborated with Mahesh for Srimanthudu, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

