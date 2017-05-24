Spider-Man Homecoming Brand New Trailer & Poster

If you can’t contain the excitement for Spider-Man Homecoming, here’s a little something to make your day.

The makers have shared a brand new trailer and poster of the film and we must say, it is enough for us to look forward to the film’s release this July.

The poster features Spider-Man (Tom Holland) along with Iron-Man (Robert Downey Jr) in the background. Also, The Vulture (Michael Keaton) is seen in this poster.

Holland made his debut as Spider-Man with Captain America: Civil War last year. This film will have him in the lead where he will be seen working in assistance with Iron-Man. The film revolves around Parker’s attempts to impress mentor Tony Stark and take on the enemies, we see him face an unprecedented threat from Michael Keaton’s Vulture, a man with criminal tendencies.

Take a look at the new trailer here:

The trailer of the film was released in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali.

Trending :

“We take pride at finding innovative ways to engage with the audiences that often turn out to be the trend setters for the industry. We wanted to give Spider-Man a hero’s welcome and what better way than people of India welcoming him to their homes in their own language,” Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, said in a statement.

“India loves Spider-Man and the franchise has seen unprecedented success at the Indian box office. ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming‘ is going to be larger, bigger than its previous outings as this instalment blends with the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Krishnani added.

The film also stars Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei in key roles. Spiderman: Homecoming will release in India on July 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.