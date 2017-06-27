Youtube sensation Shirley Setia and singer Jubin Nautiyal have teamed up for a soul-stirring performance for T-series Mixtape Episode 4. This version of Tu Joh Mila & Raabta is a rendition by singer Jubin Nautiyal along with melodious singer that has taken the internet by storm, Shirley Setia.

The song features a heartfelt melody blended with the rhythmic Trumpet, Ukelele and Cajon. Adding the right texture to the song, Jubin Nautiyal & Shirley Setia deliver with heart-warming vocals. Watching the duo share a beautiful chemistry and create magic, will make you remind of your loved ones.

Watch the mixtape version here:

“It is a dream come true to sing with Jubin Nautiyal. I have been listening to him since I was in New Zealand. When his song Kuch Toh Bata Zindagi came out I used to fangirl over him and working with him now is a great honor,’ Shirley Setia said.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has been the melodious voice in popular songs such as Kaabil Hoon from Kaabil, Humma Humma from OK Jaanu, Bandeyaa from Jazba, Tere Liye from Fitoor and Zindagi Kuch To Bata from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Having made a name for himself in the music industry, the singer says he’s happy to be paired with Shirley Setia who is a very talented singer. Abhijit Vaghani has given the music and has been directed by Ahmed Khan.

Further talking about Mixtape, Jubin added, ‘ It is an amazing concept and especially the idea of combining favorite songs together. I am so happy that T-series is doing and so perfectly. Shirley has done it very tastefully and that’s how we create magic’.

Catch T-series Mixtape episode 4 with Jubin Nautiyal and Shirley Setia to set your mood for the evening. While we’re already loving the song, watch the episode now to hear it on loop.