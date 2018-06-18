 Soorma Song Ishq Di Baajiyaan Featuring Diljit Dosanjh & Taapsee Pannu Is Soulful & Magical!

While the trailer focused on the harsh realities of his life, the first song Ishq Di Baajiyaan gives an insight into the lighter aspects of legendary hockey player Sandeep Singh’s life.

Ishq Di Baajiyaan gives us few hints into the hardships the legendary player went through.

The song features Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh and their chemistry while they played hockey together.

Actor/ Singer Diljit Dosanjh has sung this romantic track with ace write Gulzar’s lyrics. The music of the song is given by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Diljit is a huge fan of Gulzar and has time and again mentioned how working with him is a dream and through Soorma the dream of the actor came true.

Diljit Dosanjh posted the video link of the song on this social media and captioned it.

#IshqDiBaajiyaan Lao Romantic Feelingaan.. Kion Ke Sandeep Bhaji Hamare Baut Romantic Hain 😜 And Haan Feelings Mai Like & Share Karna Mat Bhool Jana😁😍

Although Gana Poora Rakhna Chaiye Thaa @sonymusicindia 😜Mazaa Aney Lagta Hai Khatam Ho Jata Hai🙈”

Sony Pictures tweeted the song with teh caption, ” This monsoon, feel the love pouring with #IshqDiBaajiyaan! Listen to this soulful track penned by #Gulzar saab, music by @ShankarEhsanLoy & sung by @diljitdosanjh

@taapsee @Imangadbedi @SnehaRajani @IChitrangda @thecsfilms @shaadesh @sonymusicindia”

The trailer of the film had garnered immense appreciation from across the audience. It is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident.

It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world’ most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

Sandeep Singh’s inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen.

Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.