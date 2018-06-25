Soorma Anthem: Shankar Mahadevan’s Voice & Gulzar’s Lyrics – Aren’t You Motivated Already? 

The makers of Soorma have finally unveiled the power-packed title track of the much-awaited film Soorma!

The electrifying number Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi has been voiced by Shankar Mahadevan and penned by none other than Gulzar.

While talking about the song Shankar Mahadevan shares, “The brief was to create a song that showcases the trails and tribulations of Sandeep Singh and yet make it about how he stood tall in spite of it. The song is just that I am sure it will become an anthem for every fighter out there”.

Soorma Anthem perfectly escapades how there are no mountains high enough for those who stand tall.

The trailer of the film had garnered immense appreciation from across the audience. It is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident.

It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world’ most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

Sandeep Singh’s inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen.

Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.