Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is being produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The story premise of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been set in the vast and massive locations of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The film, which is supposed to be a quirky, new-age love triangle, will also be having a certain ‘surprise element’ in the film.

If the rumors are to be believed, then, the ‘surprise element’ of the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will be (yet again) Kartik Aaryan’s monologue, which will be shocking the audiences once again. The makers have now released the trailer for the movie and it looks quite interesting! The trailer of the film is all about winning the war between Bromance and Romance.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Trending

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety declares an open war between Bromance and Romance.The film’s trailer is a funny glimpse of the dilemma a man goes through when presented with a choice between his best friend and girlfriend.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety a Luv Ranjan film written by Rahul Mody and Luv Ranjan Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg.

It’s a feast to see these stars coming back once again for a film. We hope they entertain us the same way as they have done with their past films. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is all set to hit theaters on 12th January 2018. Are you ready to see your favorite Jodi from Pyaar Ka Punchnama once again?

What do you think about the trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!