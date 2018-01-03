After receiving an overwhelming response for their first song Dil Chori, the makers of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have the launched the second song today.The song is titled Subah Subah and we must say that this song is what you really need Subah Subah!

Subah Subah is an upbeat and a party number, it is hitting the right chords. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Prakriti Kakkar, composed by Amaal Malik and penned by Kumaar. This is a perfect song to the start the new year with a bang!

Check out the song here:

Even the trailer of the film is getting appreciated by the fans and they cannot contain their excitement to watch the film. Just like the previous films, even this film might have the world famous monologues of Kartik Aaryan. Though, nothing has been revealed by the makers, but this can be a surprise package for all of us. Talking about the storyline, the film is all about bromance and romance.

With this super hit trio coming together, entertainment is guaranteed! Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety a Luv Ranjan film written by Rahul Mody & Luv Ranjan and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh is all set to release on February 9, 2018.